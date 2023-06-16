Aaliyah Kashyap celebrates 3 years of togetherness with Shane Gregoire; Check out PICS from celebration in Goa

Anurag Kashyap's 22-year-old daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has a huge following on social media. She has over 318k followers on Instagram, and 152 subscribers on her YouTube channels, where she frequently posts vlogs, and interesting videos. Aaliyah often shares pictures and videos with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, whom she has been dating since 2020. She recently surprised her fans by announcing that she and Shane got engaged to each other, during their trip to Bali. Just yesterday, Shane and Aaliyah celebrated 3 years of togetherness, and they chose to celebrate the special occasion in Goa.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire celebrate 3-year anniversary of their relationship

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire celebrate the 3-year anniversary of their relationship in Goa. They enjoyed a relaxed staycation in Goa, and we got a glimpse of their anniversary date, thanks to pictures shared by Aaliyah on Instagram. The first picture shared by Aaliyah shows her sitting at a restaurant. She looks gorgeous in a yellow crop top with a V neckline, and puff sleeves. Another picture clicked by Aaliyah shows the beautiful interior of the restaurant that they dined in. Other pictures give glimpses of the delicious food that they had. One selfie shows Shane planting a kiss on Aaliyah's cheek, while another picture gives a glimpse of a chocolate cake with 'Happy Anniversary' written over it. In another snap, Shane is seen lying on a hammock, enjoying the beautiful view. In her caption, Aaliyah called it the 'most perfect staycation'.

She also shared another 'get ready with me' video, and wrote, "3rd anniversary vibes." Check out her posts below!

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Kashyap announced her engagement to Shane Gregoire in an Instagram, post shared on May 20. Sharing a picture of her flaunting the huge diamond ring, she wrote, "soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love.I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

