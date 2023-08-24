Aaliyah Kashyap drops mushy PICS with ‘fiance’ Shane Gregoire to wish him on his 24th birthday

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire in May this year. On 3rd August, the couple hosted a party to celebrate their engagement with their family and friends. Today, Shane is celebrating his 24th birthday, and Aaliyah made it extra special by sharing a love-filled post for him on Instagram. Aaliyah shared a series of romantic pictures with her fiance Shane and penned a short yet sweet note to wish him on his birthday.

Aaliyah Kashyap wishes her fiance Shane Gregoire on birthday

The first picture shared by Aaliyah shows her taking a mirror selfie, while Shane hugs her and kisses her head. The picture is just too adorable, and Aaliyah is seen holding a bouquet of flowers in her hand. One of the pictures is from their engagement bash, in which Aaliyah and Shane are seen sharing a kiss. Another adorable picture shows them decked up in coordinating blue ethnic outfits. While Aaliyah looked gorgeous in a blue lehenga, Shane wore an off-white kurta with a blue jacket. Other pictures show Shane posing with their pets Cosmo and Kai.

Sharing the mushy pictures, Aaliyah Kashyap called Shane her 'fiance' and 'best friend.' She wrote, "Happy 24th birthday to my fiancé, my best friend & the best dad to our babies @cosmoandkai i love you so much forever and always." Shane commented on Aaliyah's post, and wrote, "Aw thank you my girl I love you so much." Check out her Instagram post below.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement

Shane proposed to his ladylove Aaliyah during their trip to Bali. In her post on Instagram, Aaliyah was seen flaunting the huge diamond ring that Shane gave her. In another picture, they were seen sharing a kiss. Aaliyah wrote in her caption, "soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Shane and Aaliyah's engagement bash in August was attended by Khushi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Imtiaz Ali, and Ida Ali, among others. Speaking to Pinkvilla about Aaliyah's engagement to Shane, Anurag Kashyap said, "I got to know through social media first (about the proposal), but this time I was there - I was invited. My little one grew up too fast, she has a mind of her own. She is pretty much like her mother and father, we are both stubborn people, I think she is also as stubborn and has a mind of her own. She has her own thing. So it's not like that, it was expected. I am very happy, I love Shane. He is an amazing boy. He is probably much more sensible and mature than I am.”

