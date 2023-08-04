Aaliyah Kashyap drops new pics with Shane Gregoire from engagement party; Couple seals their love with kiss

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire in a dreamy ceremony on Thursday in Mumbai. Bollywood’s most-talked-about star kids like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and several other celebs, made heads turn as they flocked to Aaliyah’s engagement bash in their stunning ethnic outfits. While Aaliyah’s celebrity friends are sharing glimpses of her starry engagement ceremony on their social media handles, the soon-bride-to-be, Aaliyah Kashyap has now dropped a set of delightful photos with her fiance, that will surely make you go awww!

Aaliyah Kashyap shares loved-up photos with her fiance

Anurag Kashyap’s darling daughter, Aaliyah, took to Instagram on Friday and treated her social media followers with a slew of delightful photos of her with her fiance. In photos, she can be seen donning a gorgeous white lehenga and looking like a vision. In the first photo, Aaliyah can be seen sitting on a sofa like a royal princess. In one of the monochrome pictures, Aaliyah can be seen standing closer to Shane, in a romantic pose. However, among all the photos, a photo where Aaliyah and Shane are sharing a kiss is probably the most romantic part of Aaliyah’s engagement post! While captioning her lovey-dovey engagement post, Kashyap wrote, “about last night” with a white heart emoji.

In another set of black and white photos shared by the bride-to-be, the first picture – which is a bit blurry, Shane can be seen wrapping his arms around Aaliyah while she can be seen looking at him with a big smile. In the second image, Aaliyah can be seen posing with Shane with her arms around his waist. “My (red heart emoji)”, reads the caption of her post.

Khushi Kapoor reacts to Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement post

Khushi Kapoor, who happens to be a good friend of Aaliyah Kashyap, is shedding ‘happy tears’ over her dreamy engagement photos, and her reaction is proof. Like many of Aaliyah’s followers, she too took to the comments section and shared her honest reaction. While reacting to Aaliyah’s first post, where she is sharing a kiss with Shane, Khushi wrote, “Crying dying dead”. Whereas, she dropped three crying emojis and wrote, “Crying”, as she commented on her second post.

Meanwhile, Khushi has also shared a photo from Aaliyah and Shane's engagement bash on her Instagram stories. Looking pretty in a pink saree, in the photo, she can be seen hugging Aaliyah. Apart from Aaliyah and Shane, her The Archies co-star, Vedang Raina, is also seen in the photo.

