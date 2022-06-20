Aaliyah Kashyap gets romantic with boyfriend Shane Gregoire in new PICS from their Europe trip

Aaliyah Kashyap is one of the most popular star kids in the industry. She is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj's daughter. She has not stepped into showbiz yet but the young woman is certainly not away from the limelight. Aaliyah enjoys a massive fan following on her social media and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life with her fans and followers. She is currently in a relationship with Shane Gregoire and she never shies away from flaunting her love and affection for her boyfriend on social media.

Currently, Aaliyah and Shane are having the time of their lives as they are vacationing in Europe. The star kid has been sharing a sneak peek of her romantic Croatia trip on her Instagram handle. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Aaliyah shared new pictures with her boyfriend. She added multiple emojis like a watermelon, sun, a pineapple, and a kiss as a caption for the photos. The couple can be seen sharing a passionate kiss as they enjoy the beach, while she also shared a photo of her food and a glimpse of her travel.

Check out Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's PICS:

Soon after, reacting to the pictures, Shane wrote: "Most beautiful woman in the world." While a fan commented: "Another one said, “Can't wait to hear all about your trip on your YouTube Channel Aaliyah." Another user said: "living the best life as you should" Earlier, before arriving in Croatia, the duo also travelled to Italy and Paris.

A few days back, Aaliyah and Shane celebrated their second anniversary. They coloured the ’gram with love with their mushy photos on their special day.

Also Read: Aaliyah Kashyap says she agrees '110 percent' with the privileges star kids get in film industry