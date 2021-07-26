Aaliyah Kashyap on getting ‘hate’ for talking sex & pregnancy with dad Anurag Kashyap: Very open with parents

Aaliyah Kashyap had recently dropped a video with father and prolific filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on her YouTube channel. In the video, she spoke candidly about topics like sex, drugs, and pregnancy with Anurag. In a recent chat with Zoom, Aaliyah spoke about receiving hate from people in the comment section of the video blaming her for openly talking about sensitive topics with her father. Aaliyah also mentioned that she grew up being very open with her parents. She also mentioned that she received a lot of messages from people who praised her for being frank with her parents.

Speaking about the response on her video with dad Anurag, Aaliyah said, “I have gotten a lot of messages of people talking about how it’s good to see such a progressive parent. People have questions and they are too afraid to ask their parents and so it’s nice for them to have a medium to get answers to their questions. But there’s also the other side - people that are a little more sheltered or reserved that aren’t very comfortable with it.” She added, “You should have seen the comments on the video I made with my dad. There’s like these… I don’t even know what people have come on my channel… Full-on hate.”

Aaliyah further added by saying, “Because of sex and pregnancy and drugs and blah blah blah. They were just like, ‘How can you talk to your parents about this? You should be ashamed of yourself.” In her YouTube video, Aaliyah opened up about her equation with parents and said, “I am very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. My parents, when I was growing up, always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like friendship rather than this strict parent-child relationship because that way, I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff.”

