Aaliyah Kashyap is ‘Happiest with’ boyfriend Shane Gregoire & she shares their photo; BFF Khushi Kapoor REACTS

Aaliyah Kashyap shared a mushy picture with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on her Instagram. Her best friend Khushi Kapoor has dropped a comment on the post.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2021 10:49 am
Aaliyah Kashyap shares picture with boyfriend Shane Gregoire Aaliyah Kashyap is ‘Happiest with’ boyfriend Shane Gregoire & she shares their photo; BFF Khushi Kapoor REACTS
 Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shares pictures of her day-to-day life on her Instagram handle. Apart from this, she even interacts with her fans through her YouTube channel where she talks about her personal life. Her pictures and videos go viral in no time. Today, also she has shared a picture on her social handle of her with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. But what grabbed our attention was her best friend Khushi Kapoor’s comment.

Sharing the picture as her Instagram post, the star kid captioned it as ‘Happiest with you.’ She also dropped a heart emoji in the caption. In the picture, her boyfriend is seen holding Aaliyah in his arms as they pose for the camera. The star kid looks very beautiful in a no-makeup look. Her best friend Khushi also commented asking ‘And me’. To which she replied saying ‘Ofc’. But some fans commented saying ‘Khushi you are lame’. This does not go well with her friend and she said ‘How dare you?' Aaliyah’s boyfriend Shane also dropped a comment saying, ‘I love you x..You look pretty.’

Take a look at the post here:

To note, she had recently opened up about dealing with anxiety and depression since her early teenage years. She had revealed that she had tested positive for COVID 19 and was under home quarantine. On her YouTube channel, she said that her parents flew to the US to be with her and now she is taking help from medical professionals.

Also Read: Aaliyah Kashyap opens up on battling mental health issues: I was in hospital for severe panic attacks

