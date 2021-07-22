Aaliyah Kashyap on MeToo allegations against father Anurag Kashyap: Misrepresentation of his character bothers

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah, in her recent appearance on Zoom’s ‘Invite Only Season 2’, opened up about the MeToo allegations that were put forth against her father last year. During the interaction, the 20-year-old shared that she has grown accustomed to all the hate thrown in her way. However, the misrepresentation of her father’s character is something that bothers her a lot. Aaliyah Kashyap cannot fathom how her father’s character had been portrayed in bad light.

"The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn’t get to me, it is the misrepresentation of \his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he’s the biggest softy teddy bear you’ll ever meet,” Aaliyah said. She further opined that due to the entire controversy she fell prey to anxiety.

“This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don’t have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn’t want it to make my anxiety worse,” added Aaliyah Kashyap.

It was in the month of September last year when actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Payal had alleged that Anurag ‘forced himself on her’ during a professional meeting a few years ago. Anurag, meanwhile, denied the allegations and called them ‘fictitious’.

ALSO READ| Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shares a fake dating profile of hers; Says ‘This is not me’