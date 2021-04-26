Aaliyah Kashyap opens up on battling mental health issues: I was in hospital for severe panic attacks

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Anurag Kashyap, says that she has been dealing with mental health issues after testing positive for COVID 19.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Editor Aarti Bajaj’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap has a massive fan following on social media. Her Instagram feed is filled with stunning pictures and posts. She has often been vocal about her feelings and this time also Aaliyah has revealed about battling mental health issues. She said that she has been dealing with anxiety and depression since her early teenage years. A few months back, she had tested positive for COVID 19 and was under home quarantine.

On her YouTube channel, she mentioned that she has dealt with anxiety and depression since the age of 13-14. Aaliyah said, “I have always dealt with it on and off but it has never been bad to the point where I couldn't cope. It has always been easy for me to snap out of it. If I really wanted to snap out of it, I could. It was all in my head, it never bothered me to the point where it was like ruining my life. It wasn't interfering with my life. Like I would feel depressed and anxious, but I could snap out of it.”

She also mentioned that in December she was hospitalised after suffering from severe panic attacks. "Since then, I just haven’t been able to snap out of it, which is weird for me, because usually, it is so easy for me to just snap out of it. I’ll do a therapy or counselling session and I’ll be fine for months or weeks. But it was really hard for me after November. I was just super low, constantly crying, feeling like there was no purpose to my life, like I didn’t want to exist or do anything. I thought I was a burden on everyone else and all of these negative interrupting thoughts in my head obviously aren’t true. But that is what it felt like,” she added.

The star kid also said that her parents flew to the US to be with her. In the end, she said that she is seeking help from medical professionals and is now feeling better.

