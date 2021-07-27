Aaliyah Kashyap planned to ‘ghost’ boyfriend Shane before first ‘FaceTime’; HERE’s what Khushi Kapoor advised

Daughter of prolific filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah Kashyap reveals details about meeting boyfriend Shane Gregoire on a dating app soon after coming out of a relationship. She mentioned that after getting in touch with Shane for the first time, she had planned to ghost him but on the contrary ended up talking for four hours straight. She also mentioned that she called up her best friends Muskan and for advice. In a chat with Zoom, Aaliyah opened up about joining the dating app just for fun because she wanted to get over her previous relationship by talking to boys.

Aaliyah Kashyap during the chat said, “I was planning to not be in a relationship for the longest time. And I had broken up with my ex and a month after we broke up, I joined a dating app just for fun. Cause I was like the best way to move on is to talk to other boys. So I joined the dating app to talk to guys, just talking.” She also mentioned that she would refuse to give her number if and when the boys asked. Aaliyah desiccated a post to Shane after celebrating their one-year anniversary and wrote, “The best 365 days with my best friend that I wouldn’t change for the world. Thank you for loving me unconditionally & showing me a love like no other. I love you forever #1year.”

Speaking about planning to ghost Shane, Aaliyah said, “I was in India still and he was in the US. So I said, ‘Okay, fine, I will FaceTime you,’ and I messaged my two best friends Khushi and Muskaan that night and I was like, ‘I am going to ghost this guy. I don’t want to FaceTime and all, I don’t want to do these virtual dates and stuff, I just wanted to talk to boys.’ And then, they convinced me to talk to him, and then we ended up talking for four hours the first time.”

