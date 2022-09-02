Aaliyah Kashyap recalls being in a toxic relationship; Says 'It's not the easiest thing to get out'

Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah Kashyap may not have entered the world of Bollywood, but she is a part of the limelight for sure. She is one of the most popular star kids in the industry. Aaliyah is quite active on social media and makes it a point to keep her fans up to speed with her personal and professional life. She is a social media influencer and a popular YouTuber. She often shares a glimpse of her life on it.

Now, in a new YouTube video titled ‘Girl Talk Pt 5’, Aaliyah recalled being in a toxic relationship and talked about the hard days. She said: “I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it, it’s not the easiest thing to get out of especially if you have been together for a while. It gets a bit hard.”

Further, Aaliyah said that she started prioritising herself over the relationship ad that helped her. She also recommended, “That’s what you should do. You should put yourself first and if you are in a relationship that’s clearly affecting your mental health, it’s important to prioritise yourself.”

Meanwhile, she is currently in Mumbai and recently shifted to a new home. Aaliyah is in a relationship with Shane Gregoire, who is Italian and she never shies away from flaunting her love and affection for her boyfriend on social media. Recently, Aaliyah also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her boyfriend. They were also seen twinning in white outfits. The couple recently went to Bali and shared photos from their trip on Instagram. Previously, Aaliyah and Shane jetted off for a romantic vacation together to Italy, Paris and Croatia.

Last year, she informed her fans that she intends to drop out of Chapman University in California, where she was studying.

