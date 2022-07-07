Aaliyah Kashyap recalls having Rs 1500 in bank account: Couldn’t afford to get groceries, it was rough

Aaliyah Kashyap is one of the most popular star kids in the industry. She is quite active on social media and makes it a point to keep her fans up to speed with her personal and professional life. Aaliyah is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj's daughter. Aaliyah enjoys a massive fan following on her social media and even though she has not stepped into showbiz yet the young woman is certainly not away from the limelight.

Recently, the star kid revealed having a 'rough' time when she had Rs 1500 in her bank account. She collaborated with a friend and fellow influencer Sakshi Shivdasani and they played a 'Truth or Drink' game on her YouTube channel, in which they answered some questions from their followers. A user asked, 'How broke are y’all after moving out?' To which, Aaliyah said, "I told Sakshi this when I met her, I had Rs 1500 left in my account. I showed her my bank balance, I was like literally, ‘Can’t afford to do sh*t'.

Later, she added, "Thankfully, I got paid like two days after that. But for three days, I literally had Rs 1500 in my account. It was stressful." Aaliyah revealed that she did not leave her house because she could not afford to do anything. Nor, she could afford to breathe with that much money. Calling it 'rough' she said that she had to tell her mother to send her food at home because she couldn’t afford to get groceries for 3 days. "It was not a fun time, would never do that again," Aaliyah said. Further, Sakshi also revealed that she went through a similar phase as well, and she was ‘stressed out’ because she knew how Aaliyah had survived that one month.

Recently, Aaliyah moved to a new 2BHK apartment in Mumbai and also shared a house tour on her YouTube channel.

