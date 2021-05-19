Aaliyah Kashyap reveals she ‘swiped on’ boyfriend Shane Gregoire on a dating app & their ‘awkward’ first kiss

Aaliyah Kashyap on her YouTube video said that she swiped on boyfriend Shane Gregoire first on the dating app and also made the first move to kiss and got him surprised.

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets candid on her ‘girl talk’ video on YouTube and revealed how she made the first move on boyfriend Shane Gregoire which ended up in an ‘awkward’ kiss. She also revealed right-swiping him first on a dating app and that’s how they got together in the first place. Aaliyah mentioned that Shane was pretty nervous when they met for real for the first time after interacting digitally and he was cautious of not making a wrong impression on her. Aaliyah revealed that she suddenly kissed him in the middle of a conversation because she was very nervous anticipating it.

“I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn’t know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it. It was so awkward because we were talking and mid-sentence I did it because I was thinking about it so much and I was so nervous,” said Aaliyah, who met Shane in person after two long months of communicating on messages.

In the video, Aaliyah spoke of what she finds attractive in a man. In physical looks, she finds long hair and eyes with a broad smile pretty attractive and in terms of personality, she prefers a person who can make her laugh over anything else. “Also comfort level and how they treat other people, like waiters and stuff like that,” is also an important attribute in a personality that Aaliyah likes to look in a man.

