Aaliyah Kashyap says she and Shane Gregoire faced many issues when they began dating: ‘Almost broke up once…’

Director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap left her fans going gaga after she announced the news of her engagement with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Sharing a picture of her engagement ring and another picture of her sharing a kiss with Shane, Aaliyah made the announcement this year and the two seemed to be setting some serious couple goals! However, while they have been together for 3 years now, Aaliyah said that the first year of their relationship was “hard” and addressed that social media does not always portray the reality of relationships.

Aaliyah opens up on her relationship issues with Shane

In the recent episode of her podcast Opposites Attract, Aaliyah took to discussing relationship issues with Shane and said that every couple has issues. There is no couple that is perfect and we are one of them, said Aaliyah. Talking about the problems and how they overcame them, she said, “When we first started dating, we had a lot of issues. We are three years into our relationship now and the first year was definitely hard.” She added, “We almost even broke up once because we were having so many issues. Those issues were rooted in unhealthy behaviors or patterns that both of us had, that we had to unlearn to be able to be where we are today in our relationship.” Adding to her comments, Shane further said that they have come a long way in their relationship and once they came together, a mirror was faced and all their problems were suddenly reflected back to them.

Does social media portray the reality of relationships? Maybe not. Check out what Aaliyah has to say

Talking about how ‘perfect’ social media couples are not always perfect in real life, she said that though everyone’s relationship looks perfect online, that is not “realistic”. She said that social media only shows the positive side of relationships while skipping the arguments, negative side, bad side and the dark side. Stating that toxic relationship habits such as unhealthy communication could become a hurdle in relationships, Aaliyah said that it is important to unlearn those habits.

