Aaliyah Kashyap says she got hate for getting engaged at 22; Reveals marriage plans with Shane Gregoire

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap left her fans surprised when she announced that she is engaged to Shane Gregoire, last month. Shane proposed to Aaliyah during their trip to Bali, and Aaliyah posted a video on her YouTube channel, giving her fans a small glimpse of the proposal. She shared the amazing news on Instagram, and was seen flaunting her huge diamond ring. Her fans were eager to know more about the proposal, and when Aaliyah and Shane will get married. Now, Aaliyah has shared a new video in which she has answered her fans’ questions. She also opened up about receiving hate for getting engaged at 22.

Aaliyah Kashyap on getting hate for being engaged to Shane Gregoire

In her recent vlog on YouTube, Aaliyah shared that she is getting hate for getting engaged, however, that doesn’t bother her. She said that it’s her life, and she feels ready for this. “We’re both ready. We’ve been talking about this for a while. We’ve already been living together for like six months. We’ve been together for three years. It’s just a ‘when you know, you know’ situation. I know I’m super happy in this relationship, and he’s my soulmate,” said Aaliyah. Shane also added that he doesn’t see the issue, and that it’s really stupid that people are making it such a big thing.

Aaliyah added that she feels maturity matters when it comes to taking a huge decision such as marriage. She said that she herself never thought she would get married before she was 28, but they both feel ready for the next step. “I don't recommend every 20-year-old to go out and get married, that's now how it works. It's just a personal choice,” said Aaliyah.

When will Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire get married?

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Kashyap also revealed when she and Shane plan on getting married. She said that she and Shane will host 2 engagement parties in August this year- one in the US, and another one in India. Speaking about their marriage plans, Aaliyah said that they haven’t set a date yet, but they are planning to tie the knot in 2025. “1.5 or 2 years at least. Spring summer 2025, is what we are thinking. Because we want to enjoy this time being engaged,” said Aaliyah.

