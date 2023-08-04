Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement party: Rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari arrive in style

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on May 20, this year. Months after, the couple organized their engagement party in Mumbai on August 3. The party was a star-studded one as Bollywood celebrities graced the event. From Suhana Khan to Kalki Koechlin to Khushi Kapoor, many celebs attended the party to bless the newly-engaged couple. Now, the guest list also includes rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari. They have been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks due to their relationship rumors. Ibrahim and Palak arrived in style to attend their friend Aaliyah's engagement ceremony.

Rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari attend Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement party

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari were seen attending Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement party in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the rumored couple arriving separately at the event have surfaced on social media.

For the party, Palak opted for a desi look. She looked ethereal in a pale pink saree featuring silvery designs all over the outfit. The star kid paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Palak wore golden high heels and applied minimal makeup.

And, Ibrahim looked royal as he opted for a Jodhpuri attire. He wore a black blazer and white pants. Ibrahim was seen flashing his bright smile before entering the venue.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as videos of Palak and Ibrahim arriving at the venue surfaced, fans were quick enough to react to them. One wrote, "Ibrahim looking hot." Another commented, "He exactly looks like Saif." "Ohh Ghosh!!!! She slaying," wrote a third fan. "She is looking absolutely Glamorous," commented a fourth fan. Another comment read, "Palak and Ibrahim best jodi." Others were seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were recently papped stepping out for a movie date. Even though the rumored couple did not arrive together, Ibrahim was seen holding Palak's jacket while exiting the cinema hall. And, that said a lot about their relationship. Earlier, Palak dismissed the dating reports with Saif's son but their appearances at the same place and at the same time bring back dating rumors.

