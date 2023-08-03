Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement party: Suhana Khan stuns in blue saree; Khushi Kapoor shines in pink

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announced her engagement to boyfriend Shane Gregoire on May 20, 2023. Now, on August 3, the newly engaged couple threw an engagement party in Mumbai where Bollywood celebrities were seen attending in style. Aaliyah's BFFs Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor who will be making their Bollywood debut together with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies graced the party with their fashionable outfits.

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor arrive in style at Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement party

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor are the best friends of Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. The YouTuber threw her engagement party in the city.

Videos of Suhana and Khushi arriving at the engagement party surfaced on the internet. For the party, Suhana channeled her inner Naina Talwar (the character played by Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani) as she wore a blue saree featuring glittery stripes and paired it with a matching blouse. The star kid kept her hair open and accessorized with a pair of jhumkas. She also carried a purse twinning with her outfit.

On the other hand, Khushi looked gorgeous as she opted for a pink bejeweled saree and paired it with a golden bejeweled blouse. She applied minimal makeup and was glowing.

Have a look:

Speaking about Aaliyah and her fiance Shane, the duo looked beautiful together. For the party, Aaliyah wore a white floral printed lehenga. She accessorized with a heavy jewelry set. And, Shane twinned with his wife-to-be as he wore a white kurta set and paired it with a floral printed jacket.

Other celebrities such as Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan, Alaya F, Aditi Bhatia, Kalki Koechlin, and others were seen arriving at the venue to attend Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregorie's engagement party.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in May this year, Aaliyah took to her Instagram and made a beautiful post to announce her engagement to Shane. Sharing two pictures, Aaliyah wrote, "soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

