Aaliyah Kashyap stuns in white bikini, makes Khushi Kapoor go ‘OMG’

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah has jetted off to Hawaii to spend some quality time away with her friends. On Thursday, August 19, the star-kid was seen oozing oomph as she shared a slew of stunning vacation pictures from her recent getaway. It appears that Aaliyah joined forces with her friends to enjoy the picturesque view of Wailua Falls as all of them hiked together to reach a waterfall destination.

Aaliyah Kashyap dazzled in a white bikini for her recent outing. From swimming in the tranquil water to posing for pictures accentuated with green lush, the star-kid was seen doing it all. With strict restrictions laid down on almost everything amid pandemic, life has become nearly immobilised for those who love travelling. At such a time Aaliyah’s pictures are nothing less than a visual delight for all her wanderlust followers. While sharing the picture, she said, “definitely worth the hike.”

Take a look:

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, followers of Aaliyah went gaga over it. While some demanded for a video vlog of the place, many others flooded her post with red hearts and lovestruck emoticons. Even star-kid Khushi Kapoor was left amazed by Aaliyah’s post. As the photo caught her attention she quickly said, ‘omg’ before adding a heart-eyed emoticon in the comment section. Check out the comment below:

In other news, during her recent appearance on Zoom’s ‘Invite Only Season 2’, Aaliyah opened up about the MeToo allegations that were put forth against her father last year. During the interaction, the 20-year-old shared that she has grown accustomed to all the hate thrown in her way. However, the misrepresentation of her father’s character is something that bothers her a lot. Aaliyah Kashyap cannot fathom how her father’s character had been portrayed in bad light.

