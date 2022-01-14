Aaliyah Kashyap telling beau Shane Gregoire ‘Yeh angrezi gaali apne paas hi rakhna’ will crack you up; WATCH

Maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has not stepped into showbiz yet but the young woman is certainly not away from the limelight. Aaliyah is quite active on social media, especially Instagram, where she often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her life. Netizens not only swoon over Aaliyah's stunning pictures and videos, but they also keep coming back for more. Apart from Aaliyah, her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire also features on her account frequently, while they paint the 'gram red with their PDA'.

Now, a few hours back today, Aaliyah took to the photo-and-video-sharing site yet again and posted a fun video featuring herself with Shane. In the video, the lovebirds can be seen hopping on to a viral Instagram trend where people lip-sync to dialogues in the 1997 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat starring Rani Mukerji. While Aaliyah enacts Rani Mukerji's dialogue, Shane is seen enacting Divya Dutta's lines. The video starts with Shane saying "You b**ch." Aaliyah replies, "Yeh angrezi gali apne pas rakhna, hindi main ek gaali suna di to sara khandaan qabar se bahar aa jayega (Keep these English abuses to yourself, if I use a single abusive word in Hindi, your dead family members will come back from their graves).” Shanes then screams, "Mala!" To this Aaliya replies, "Chilla mat churail (Don't shout, you witch!)"

Sharing the video, Aaliyah captioned the post, "these firangs i tell you".

As soon as Aaliyah shared the post, netizens were left amused and in splits. Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey commented 'pls.' One fan commented, "What did i just see ....omfg", while many others left laughing emojis.

A few days back, Aaliyah celebrated her 21st birthday. Posting a slew of pictures on her Instagram space, Aaliyah captioned it, "21st birthday dump. I just want to thank everyone for all the sweetest birthday DMs, edits and messages, I’m so grateful for each and everyone one of you. Thank you to everyone who made my day so special despite the current circumstances. Also thank you to @rakshithaharimurthy @risston.co for making my small brunch so special."

