Aaliyah Kashyap wishes ‘papa’ Anurag Kashyap on his birthday; the cute TB pic will melt your heart

Anurag Kashyap is an Indian filmmaker who is credited for acclaimed movies like Black Friday, Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, and Bombay Talkies, among others. However, he started his career as a co-writer in the film Satya in 1998. Kashyap then made his directorial debut in 2003 with the crime-thriller film Paanch. But only a few avid cinema lovers know that he also played the role of a cop in the gangster drama film Gang in the year 2000. Today, the screenwriter, director, producer, and actor celebrates his 51st birthday.

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah wishes him on his birthday

Five decades ago, who would have thought that the little boy would turn out to become a popular name in the Hindi film industry with so many accolades? As the Haddi actor celebrates his birthday today (September 10), his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to social media to wish her ‘papa’ on his big day. Taking to her Instagram stories, Aaliyah shared two pictures with her dad.

The first picture is from her engagement party with Shane Gregoire. The father and daughter posed for the cameras at the event. The second one is from years ago when she was a little baby. Little Aaliyah can be seen distracted with something as dad Anurag tries to talk to her. Sharing the cute unseen then and now pictures, Aaliyah wrote, “Happy birthday papa (pink heart emoji).”

Anurag Kashyap’s work front

As a director and writer, Anurag came up with Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and Kennedy in 2023. While Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat wasn’t able to make an impressive box office collection, Kennedy was received with positive reviews from film fanatics and critics alike. As for the actor in him, Anurag was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s action thriller film Kuttey in 2023. Currently, you can watch the director in action in Akshat Ajay Sharma’s crime drama film Haddi. Soon we can see him in an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller film Leo headlined by actor Vijay Thalapathy followed by another Tamil film One 2 One.

