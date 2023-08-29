Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar to repeat Welcome vs Taare Zameen Par clash at box office on Christmas 2024

Akshay Kumar seems to be facing continuous box office clashes. Following the clash between his recent release OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay is now set for another clash next year. Aamir Khan's upcoming film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is scheduled to release on the same day as Akshay's Welcome 3 hits theaters in 2024. Both films have chosen the Christmas weekend for their release. Interestingly, the first installment of Welcome also clashed with Aamir's Taare Zameen Par in 2007.

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3 to clash with Aamir Khan’s film with Rajkumar Santoshi

Earlier today, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are set to collaborate once again on a new film, marking their reunion after 30 years since their first movie Andaz Apna Apna. Sources close to the project have disclosed that the two have been discussing the project for some time, and Aamir has shown a strong interest in the concept developed by the director. The film is currently in the pre-production phase and is scheduled to commence filming in January 2024. The source also stated that the movie will be an out-and-out entertainer and will hit the big screens during the Christmas 2024 weekend.

Previously, it was announced that the third installment of the Welcome franchise, an adventure comedy, titled Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled for a theatrical release on Christmas 2024. Pinkvilla has been providing regular updates on the movie, including the cast additions of Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome clashed with Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par in 2007

It should be noted that Christmas 2024 would not be the first time when the two superstars clashed at the box office. Akshay’s Welcome, which marked the beginning of the franchise produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, clashed with Aamir’s Taare Zameen Par in 2007. However, both the movies turned out to be commercial successes.

More recently, Aamir and Akshay also stood against each other in another clash in 2022. The former's comedy drama Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan released on August 11, the same day as Akshay and Aanand L. Rai's Raksha Bandhan. Both these films did not do well at the box office.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED: Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon to reunite on Welcome 3 after 20 years