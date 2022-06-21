Aamir Khan and Azad make the most of Mumbai rains as they enjoy a football game together; WATCH

Aamir Khan is a true family man and he has proved his love for his family time and again. The Taare Zameen Par actor never misses out on a chance to spend quality time with his loved ones. Be it celebrating birthdays, turning into a make-up artist for his daughter Ira Khan or enjoying the mango season, Aamir believes in finding joy in the simplest things. And now, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist is once again making the headlines as he was seen making the most of the Mumbai rains.

Sharing a beautiful video on social media, Aamir dished out major fatherhood goals as he was seen playing football with his youngest son Azad. The over 2-minute long video had Aamir and Azad twinning in black and they were drenched in rain as they played a fun game. Interestingly, Azad also managed to trick his father as the latter was a little unattentive. The video was captioned, “All fun and a lot of rains! Aamir & Azad enjoy the rains over a football session”.

Take a look at Aamir Khan and Azad’s football video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The movie will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Bebo after 3 Idiots and Talaash. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

