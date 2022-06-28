Aamir Khan and Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh dance on Laal Singh Chaddha’s Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi; WATCH

Aamir Khan and Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh recently danced to Laal Singh Chaddha’s latest track, Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi. On Monday, Akshara took to her Instagram space and shared a video featuring her with Aamir. Both of them could be seen in a makeup room, where they groove to the recently-released melodious track, Hand-in-hand, Aamir leads the dance, while Akshara follows him and smiles.

In the video, Akshara is seen looking pretty as she donned a black co-ord set. Her hair was left open and she had minimal makeup on. Aamir, too looked handsome in his stylish casuals. Sharing the video, Akshara captioned the post, "This is such a dream come true! Thank you Aamir Sir for making this day one I can never forget!! (black heart and hug emojis)." Soon, the video went viral on social media and was flooded with likes and comments.

On Sunday, she shared another photo with Aamir from the same location, and captioned the post, “Honoured to meet such a genius mind !! Didnt feel like we met for the first time. Best time spent with everyone’s fav Aamir Sir (red hearts emoji) Thank you for all the good talks and fun we had together” (excited emoji).”

Take a look:

Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi has been crooned by none other than Arijit Singh, whose soulful voice continues to break and heal millions of hearts. It has been composed by Pritam, and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song puts into words the universal emotions of pain and longing from unrequited love, and the desperate desire to capture a moment in eternity, and not let it pass.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya, which marks his debut in the Bollywood industry. It is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. The film is a Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

