Aamir Khan and family have special plan to celebrate ammi Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday; details inside

Aamir Khan and his family are gearing up for a grand celebration to make the actor's mother, Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday special. Regarding the celebration, some information has been revealed that truly proves that it's going to be a big one.

Aamir Khan's mother to have a grand 90th birthday celebration

A source close to Aamir Khan revealed that the actor will fly in 200+ family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday on June 13th.

"She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and is doing well, everyone wanted to have a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities," the source stated. The grand celebration will take place at Aamir’s residence in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan shoots Sitaare Zameen Par in Vadodara

Pinkvilla first broke the news that Aamir is collaborating with RS Prasanna for a social dramedy titled Sitaare Zameen Par. A few weeks ago, he was clicked in the streets of Delhi shooting for the movie. Now, the latest report suggests he is currently shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par in Vadodara.

According to an independent industry source, after completing the schedule in Delhi, Aamir is now shooting in Vadodara. "The superstar is rigorously shooting in the scorching heat to stay on schedule," the report stated.

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Hindustan Times report mentioned that Sitaare Zameen Par will be focusing on Down Syndrome. A source close to the development revealed that just like Taare Zameen Par, the actor wanted to focus on another condition that gets stigmatized in our society through Sitaare Zameen Par.

"That’s when he found a heartfelt story that sheds light on Down Syndrome and what people dealing with that go through. He wants to handle the subject very sensitively and create an impact that makes people suffering from the syndrome be treated as equals," the source added.

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par will feature Genelia Deshmukh, the female lead in the film. The shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to be an extensive schedule of 70 to 80 working days, making it one of Aamir's fastest film deliveries due to meticulous pre-production.

