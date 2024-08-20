Aamir Khan and his sister Nikhat tie Rakhi to each other, actor feeds her sweets in heartwarming Raksha Bandhan PICS; fans say, ‘touching’

Bollywood celebrated the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year with pomp and show and also joining the bandwagon was Aamir Khan. The superstar was seen exchanging Rakhi with his sister Nikhat Hegde and feeding her sweets in several pictures that the latter posted on her Instagram. Both dressed beautifully in traditional outfits, Aamir was also seen feeding sweets to his eldest sister Nikhat.

Nikhat Khan Hegde is the eldest daughter of filmmaker Tahir Hussain and his wife Zeenat Hussain. She has three siblings including actors Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan and sister Farhat Khan Datta. While Nikhat started her career as a model and producer, she has ventured into acting in the past few years. She was last seen playing Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mother in his comeback movie Pathaan (2023).

Wondering why Aamir Khan also tied Rakhi to his sister when it is a popular ritual the other way around. Nikhat recently spoke to HT City and revealed, “Aamir ties us Rakhi too — ki aisa nahin hai ki only he has to protect us; we, too, have to protect him. So, hum unko aur woh humko Rakhi bandhtey hain, which is very sweet.” In the same interview, she also revealed that their other sister Farhat is not in India so she will do rituals on her behalf alongside missing her badly.

“Last year, I was traveling, so she did it for me. Usually, we go to Aamir’s house and we do the little ritual of tika, with diya and mithai. Us din sweets ka bhi koi parhez nahin rehta, khila hi dete hain!,” shared Nikhat adding that Raksha Bandhan is one of those festivals that her family celebrates with a lot of joy.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in 2022’s film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie had an unfortunate fate at the box office but was appreciated largely when it started streaming on OTT. Khan will be next seen starring in the sequel of his superhit Taare Zameen Par. Titled Sitaare Zameen Par, the sports drama will also feature Genelia Deshmukh.

