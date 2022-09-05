Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to release on OTT on October 20; Report

Ever since Laal Singh Chaddha has been released, the movie has been in the limelight. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer did not do well at the box and unfortunately, it even fell prey to the boycott culture. Well, recently, there were certain reports of the debate about the release of the film on OTT between Aamir and the OTT platforms. And now the latest reports state that the film will be releasing soon on Netflix.

Laal Singh Chaddha releasing on OTT

Reportedly, Laal Singh Chaddha which was made on a budget of nearly Rs 180 crore, was Aamir Khan’s weakest box office performance in almost a decade. Earlier it was reported that the film will be releasing on the OTT platforms after six months. But the latest reports suggest that the film which also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles will now be available on a streaming platform in October. As per early reports, Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to be released on a streaming platform next year. However, owing to the poor performance, the makers decided to release it sooner. Now, Laal Singh Chaddha will be available on Netflix on October 20, 2022. It will be following the 2-month waiting period which has been put in place for any new release in Bollywood. Laal Singh Chaddha signed a deal with the OTT giant after a lot of back and forth.

Laal Singh Chaddha makers rubbish reports of film suffering losses

There have been articles doing the rounds that the distributors of Laal Singh Chaddha have suffered from major losses courtesy- the underperformance of the film. The producers and distributors of the movie gave clarification on the same where they rubbished reports about some distributors demanding compensation for the dismal performance of the film. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the makers confirmed that the scenario is completely different.

