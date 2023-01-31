Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan dancing on ‘tune maari entriyaan’ will make you want to grove right away; WATCH

Aamir Khan had grabbed all the limelight last year during the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. This film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Well, after the debacle of the film at the box office, the actor seems to have taken a break. Recently he was spotted at his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement bash. After this, his pictures sporting a salt-and-pepper look at a wedding went viral. Well, now a video of him dancing at a wedding is going viral and what caught our attention was the presence of Kartik Aaryan in that video.

A video from the wedding is going viral wherein we can see Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan in it. Both the actors are twinning in black attire. Aamir can be seen wearing a black kurta pyjama with a dupatta with a golden border. Both of them can be seen dancing on film Gunday’s popular track ‘tune maari entriyaan’. This song originally featured Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra . Well, it is indeed a visual treat for the fans to see Aamir and Kartik shaking a leg.

When Aamir Khan announced hiatus from acting

In November 2022, Aamir Khan announced his hiatus from acting at an event. He said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

Aamir further added, “I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor. For the first time, I’ll be actively not working as an actor, and be working as a producer. I’ll be producing Champions.”

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for the release of his next film Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon. The film directed by Rohit Dhawan, was earlier slated to release during the Valentine’s Day weekend i.e. on February 10, 2023. However, the makers have announced that Shehzada will now release on 17th February 2023. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, and Sachin Khedekar. It is an adaptation of Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which also starred Tabu.