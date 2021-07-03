Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce: Here’s a look at the timeline of their relationship

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who are parents to their 9 year old son Azad, were married for 15 years before their announced their divorce today.

made the headlines this morning after he had ended his 15 year marriage with Kiran Rao. The duo had released a statement announcing their divorce and stated that they will continue to be devoted parents to son Azad. A part of their statement read, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together”.

This came as a shock to Aamir and Kiran’s fans as they were listed among the perfect power couples of the industry. And while the social media is buzzing with reactions to this heartbreaking news, fans can’t help cherishing their beautiful love story and marriage of 15 years. So as Aamir and Kiran have described their divorce as the start of a ‘new journey’, here’s a look at the timeline of their relationship:

First meeting on the sets of Lagaan

Kiran and Aamir had first met on the sets of the superstar’s 2001 release Lagaan. Talking about the same, Aamir had said in one of his interviews, “We didn't have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again”.

Aamir’s divorce from Reena Dutta in 2002

For the uninitiated, Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta for 16 years and got divorced in 2002. And post their divorce, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist found love in Kiran. “In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said 'My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.' It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her, I am so happy,” Aamir was quoted saying.

Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2005

Three years after his divorce, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran on December 28, 2005, in an intimate ceremony. They also hosted a private function at Aamir’s farmhouse in Panchgani which was attended by the couple’s family and close friends.

’s birth

Aamir and Kiran went on to become proud parents of their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011. To note, Azad was born through surrogacy and is Aamir’s third child. The superstar has two kids – Ira and Junaid – from his first marriage with Reena.

Aamir and Kiran’s divorce

As Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce today, they revealed that they had begun a planned separation a while ago following which they decided to formalise it. The duo stated, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.”

