Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are one of the most loved pairs of B-town. Aamir had married Rao in 2005, who was an assistant director on Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan. However, we have now learnt that the couple has decided to go their separate ways.
The duo confirmed the same in a statement. “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”
The statement further read, “We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”
The duo had announced the birth of their son Azad in 2011. The couple had even reportedly celebrated their 15th anniversary last year, and were spotted at the airport leaving for a holiday alongwith Azad, Ira Khan and actor Imran Khan. On the work front, Aamir and Kiran had produced the latter’s directorial debut Dhobi Ghat, which had been released in 2011. They have backed many other films together, including Anusha Rizvi’s Peepli Live, Abhinay Deo’s Delhi Belly and Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal among a few others. Aamir and Kiran also closely work on the Paani Foundation.
Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.
Anonymous 2 days ago
It would be nice if Kiran married again before Amir does ;)
Anonymous 2 days ago
Aamir will not marry again in a hurry... divorce is expensive
Anonymous 2 days ago
Much better than Ajay Devgan, Sharukh khan And Akshay kumar. Amir is a honest man.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Because SRk cheated or still cheating on his wife
Anonymous 2 days ago
Uh what? Why pull SRK into this?
Anonymous 2 days ago
what a mess!!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
kiran deserves better
Anonymous 2 days ago
Kiran/Aamir. always seemed like an odd couple. Co-stars said he was difficult to work with on set due to his perfectionism, aka OCD. Second wife Kiran once said on Koffee that OCD is his personality. He always struck me as having short man syndrome and seemed controlling, short-fused. He, like the rest of Bollywood, lives under a PR-mediated facade of falsehood. I wish his kids (Ira, Junaid, Azad) well and feel for his first wife, Reema. Glad she got out when she did. Satyamyev Jayate could have been a PR mediated move because divorce aside. in general he does not practice what he preaches. No one needed their uncessariily long explanation either. You guys can't get along under one roof, co parenting can be a struggle initially at least and your not best friends.
Anonymous 2 days ago
She was feeling unsafe in India but turned out that she was unsafe with her peaceful community husband. Perfect example of Love Jihad. Which couple is next in line from Bollywood.
Anonymous 2 days ago
You're here to incite hate
Anonymous 2 days ago
STFU… you turd
Anonymous 2 days ago
Anonymous 2 days ago
Shocked to hear this. Hope Aamir do not get married again
Anonymous 2 days ago
People do grow apart over time. Things which initially attracted you to a person may no longer form part of their personality.. it needn’t be always external reasons to call it quits.
Anonymous 2 days ago
fatima sana s. younger newer and fresher tsk tsk as men like it
Anonymous 2 days ago
Totally unexpected but then again... Aamir had kids with 3 different women...
Anonymous 2 days ago
I could see it coming from the word go! Add to it Aamir's hobnobbing with the Dangal girls on Koffee and one could see the end was imminent. Never found him sincere, never will. Behind the facade he has created he is just your regular misogynist! The only person I ever felt bad for was Reena Dutta, Junaid and little Azad, the rest I don't even care about.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Better than living a pretentious life. Happy for Kiran.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I like Aamir, he is a great actor but his personal life has always been a mess. A reminder he got with Kiran after cheating on his first wife, has an outside kid, now divorcing wife number 2. He just should not get married and stay single.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Planned separation since when ? Since dangal maybe
Anonymous 2 days ago
HAHAHA WHEN THE HOMEWRECKER BECOMES THE HOMEWRECKED.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ha ha ha..Aamir needs to reach his target of 4 before he bites the dust.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Expected. Not shocking. They never looked happy.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Fatima…
Anonymous 2 days ago
Now I am dead sure that actors lives are completely fake. They live in the oblivion.
Anonymous 2 days ago
They project it as if its very fashionable n modern to get divorce. Copying western countries in this too.
Anonymous 2 days ago
So by being amicable to each other, they're promoting divorces?
Anonymous 2 days ago
The longer the explanation, the gorier the details. Let's just call it one woman who got unreasonably lucky and became privileged out of turn. One man who obviously loves enjoying his wealth, power and position to live it up with you g starlets.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Mature and modern people. He is not pretentious. Best of luck for your new journey.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Not modern but definitely acting educated and mature
Anonymous 2 days ago
Willing to accept it’s not working out anymore
Anonymous 2 days ago
What’s modern about it ?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Another one bites the dust. This whole marriage thing is such a sham. I really loved them though. Aamir why why why again.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I don’t understand this flowery language especially announcing divorce/separation
Anonymous 2 days ago
Should they be at each other’s throats? How would that make their son feel? Better to keep it flowery in public and not embarrass your family with uncalled for slander.
Anonymous 2 days ago
They can part ways without bickering and calling each other names... people grow apart and out of love.. its normal... not everyone has to fight
Anonymous 2 days ago
It's better than mudslinging at each other, I am all for it. Not flowery maybe, but keep it civil atleast
Anonymous 2 days ago
Copying west in this too
Anonymous 2 days ago
That’s pretty shocking to say the least..
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes I’m soooooo shocked. Lol. Yawn.
Anonymous 2 days ago
He must have found someone younger and newer.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sana Shaikh dangala ctress is in a live-in relationship with him
Anonymous 2 days ago
She must have found someone younger and newer.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lol, who didn't see this coming? Aamir is just not the marrying type and there is nothing wrong with that! Stay happy, you two.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Errr ever heard of Serial monogamy... ? Assuming he was not playing on the side
Anonymous 2 days ago
Errrrr... marriage is one woman type of institution!????
Anonymous 2 days ago
Marriages don't have an expiry date. And Amir has cheated in both marriages, so absolutely not marrying types. One always has an option to be in a committed relationship if marriage isn't your cup of tea and there's nothing wrong with that.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yet he’s had 2 marriages that lasted over decade. I’d call that the marrying type. The truth is people suit one stage of your life but not necessarily the next. People need to get real about marriage and the whole thing needs overhauling.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Of he is the marrying type.. hes just not one woman man