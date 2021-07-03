Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had got married in 2005. The couple have announced separation after 15 years of marriage.

and Kiran Rao are one of the most loved pairs of B-town. Aamir had married Rao in 2005, who was an assistant director on Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan. However, we have now learnt that the couple has decided to go their separate ways.

The duo confirmed the same in a statement. “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”

The statement further read, “We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”

The duo had announced the birth of their son Azad in 2011. The couple had even reportedly celebrated their 15th anniversary last year, and were spotted at the airport leaving for a holiday alongwith Azad, Ira Khan and actor Imran Khan. On the work front, Aamir and Kiran had produced the latter’s directorial debut Dhobi Ghat, which had been released in 2011. They have backed many other films together, including Anusha Rizvi’s Peepli Live, Abhinay Deo’s Delhi Belly and Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal among a few others. Aamir and Kiran also closely work on the Paani Foundation.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

Also Read | Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are at their stylish best in an UNSEEN pic from a special day celebration

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×