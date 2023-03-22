Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s differences over 'Champions' delay the remake? Details here

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. These two have time and again proved their friendship and have always stood in support of each other. Sometime back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Aamir Khan has offered a new film to Salman Khan which will be made under the banner of his production house Aamir Khan Productions. This film is reportedly going to be an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Spanish film Campeones. The film which is being helmed by RS Prasanna seems to be in trouble. Scroll down to read more.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have differences

According to reports in ETimes, Salman Khan has suggested a few changes in the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones. The reports suggest that Aamir Khan and director RS Prasanna do not seem to be in agreement with Salman’s suggestions and without that it might be a challenge for the two to get the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor on board. Earlier, we had stated that if the film falls in place, it would be the first in decades where two of Indian Cinema’s biggest forces will collaborate on a feature film in the capacity of actor and producer. “Aamir will produce the film, and also be involved creatively in multiple aspects, whereas RS Prasanna will be at the helm of affairs as a director. This is the first time that Aamir is offering a film to Salman, and it is for a reason as he feels Salman would justify the film more than anyone else in the industry. It’s a script and character that justifies Salman’s aura but with strong content and a flow of emotions. It's a subject very close to Aamir’s heart and he is hopeful to embark on a new journey with Salman,” the source had informed.

Salman Khan’s work front

Before Tiger 3, Salman Khan will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Eid release is directed by Farhad Samji and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: YRF to create a massive set for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s sequence in Tiger 3; Details inside