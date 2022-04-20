Aamir Khan and son Azad relishing mangoes in new PICS will make you crave for the king of fruits right away

One of the major treats in Summers are mangoes and well, for Aamir Khan and his son Azad it certainly seems to be a good time as the father-son's new photos of relishing the king of fruits showcase their love for them. Aamir's production handle, shared adorable photos of Azad and Aamir devouring mangoes. While it seemed that the two were enjoying the mangoes and were completely focused on them, it also appeared that the father-son were chatting along with it.

Taking to the Aamir Khan Productions Instagram handle, the superstar dropped photos in which he and Azad looked adorable while chatting and relishing the king of fruits. The actor is seen clad in a casual look in a tee and jeans while Azad is seen sporting a grey tee with shorts. With a plate full of mangoes lying in front of them, Aamir and Azad seemed to be in for a delightful Summer afternoon with the delicious king of fruits.

Have a look at Aamir Khan and Azad's photos:

Recently, Aamir was also seen spending time with influencer Ruhee Dosani and celebrating Baisakhi with her family. The video of Aamir relishing lassi and halwa along with dancing to Dhol Jageero Da went viral on social media and left fans intrigued. The superstar has been spending time with his family lately. In a previous interview with News18, Aamir revealed that he does regret not spending enough time with his family amid his work and projects.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to release on August 12, 2022.

