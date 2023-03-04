Aamir Khan and son Azad SPOTTED by the paparazzi; Father-son duo enjoy weekend outing in the city-PICS

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, announced a hiatus from acting in November 2022. He made the announcement at an event in Delhi, and mentioned that he wants to take a break from acting to be with his family. The actor, who was seen with a salt-and-pepper look, is now back to sporting black hair, and was spotted with his son Azad Rao Khan, in Mumbai. Looks like the father-son duo spent some time together in the city, and enjoyed a weekend outing.

Aamir Khan and his son Azad Rao Khan pose for the paparazzi

Aamir Khan and his son Azad were clicked by the paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was seen wearing a navy blue graphic t-shirt with black track pants with a pair of Kolhapuri slippers. He was seen wearing black-framed spectacles, and was all smiles as he posed with Azad. On the other hand, Azad was seen in a black t-shirt with Naruto’s character Kakashi’s graphic on the tee. He paired it with blue shorts, and matching pair of shoes. Check out the pictures below!

Aamir Khan has 2 children from his first wife Reena Dutta- son Junaid, and daughter Ira Khan. The actor has son Azad with his second wife Kiran Rao. While Aamir and Kiran have separated, they co-parent Azad and are on amicable terms with each other.

Aamir Khan announces break from acting

In November 2022, Aamir Khan said that when he is doing a film as an actor, he gets so lost in it that nothing else happens in his life. He said that after Laal Singh Chaddha, he was supposed to do Champions, but he feels that he wants to take a break to be with his family. Aamir Khan said that he has been working for 35 years and has been only focused on work, which he feels isn’t fair to those who are close to him. He announced that he will not be acting in Champions, but will be producing it.

