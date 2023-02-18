Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others arrive in a style for a party

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan . Though the film couldn't perform well at the box office but it ended up receiving an overwhelming response from the audience once it was released on Netflix. The actor announced that he would take a break before announcing his next project. Meanwhile, Aamir was seen arriving for Netflix's networking party a while ago. The OTT platform, which has managed to thoroughly entertain the audience with its solid content, has hosted a grand party for B-town celebs.

Aamir was seen making an appearance in a red printed kurta and black pants. He flashed his charming smile as he posed for the paparazzi. Other celebs like Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Rhea Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor , Bhumi Pednekar , Konkana Sensharma, Atlee, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Babil Khan, Hansal Mehta, Shefali Shah, Dinesh Vijan, Aaditi Pohankar, Boney Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and others were also seen gracing the party in style. Anil, who is currently enjoying rave reviews for his show, The Night Manager, looked dapper in a light blue suit. He arrived with his daughter Rhea Kapoor who looked equally stylish. Khushi was seen wearing a body-hugging dress while Bhumi made heads turn in a black outfit. Have a look:

Aamir Khan opens up on taking a break from movies

Recently, Aamir was seen attending writer Shobha De's book launch event in Delhi. During the interaction, he talked about taking a break from movies. He revealed that people close to him have been making fun of him ever since he announced that he would go on a break. He said, "They make fun of me. They always say - You were always on a break. Tu filmein hi kaha karta hai, jo tu ab break par hai. You see, the difference is now my mind is on the people. Earlier, my mind was on the films."

Aamir added, "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that, that nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break. I was supposed to do a film called Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha. It’s a wonderful script and a beautiful story. It’s a very heartwarming and lovely film, but I wanted to take a break. I want to be with my family, my mom, and my kids. I have been working for 35 years, and I have been single-mindedly focused on my work… and I feel it’s unfair to the people close to me. It’s not fair to me also, in many ways. This is the time for me to experience life differently."