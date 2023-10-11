Aamir Khan announces daughter Ira Khan will marry Nupur Shikhare on THIS date: Us din main bohot rone wala hu…

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been dating Nupur Shikhare for quite some time now. Ira and Nupur got engaged last year in November, and their engagement ceremony was attended by Aamir, Imran Khan, Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mansoor Khan and many others. Now, Aamir Khan has revealed when his daughter will soon be tying the nuptial knot with Nupur. While rumors were rife that she would marry by the end of this year, it has now been revealed that the wedding will take place at the beginning of 2024. Revealing the date of her wedding, Aamir said that he was going to be very emotional on her wedding day.

Ira Khan to marry Nupur Shikhare on January 3, reveals Aamir Khan

In a conversation with News18 India, Aamir Khan revealed that Ira Khan will marry Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. Aamir was all praise for Nupur and said that he was already like a son to him. “Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (by the way, his pet name is Popeye the sailor man) — he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy,” said Aamir. He then added that Nupur stood by Ira when she was battling depression, and emotionally supported her. Aamir expressed that he is elated to see Ira and Nupur are so happy together, and that they look after and care for each other.

Aamir Khan admits he will get emotional on Ira Khan’s wedding day

Aamir added that Nupur is a fine boy, and he already feels like he is a part of the family. “And his mother, Pritam ji, is someone who is already a part of our family,” said Aamir. He then admitted that he was going to be extremely emotional on Ira’s wedding day. “Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, us din main bohot rone waala hu yeh toh tay hai. (I’m very emotional. I’m going to cry a lot that day). Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears,” said Aamir.

Ira is Aamir Khan and his former wife Reena Dutta's daughter. According to reports, Ira and Nupur began dating in 2020 and they made their relationship Insta-official in 2021.

