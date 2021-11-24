Aamir Khan apologizes to KGF 2 makers for releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on same day

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been getting delayed for a while now majorly due to pandemic-related issues. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the leading part. The script for the remake is penned by Atul Kulkarni who has starred with Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti. The mega venture is being directed by Advait Chandan, who has previously helmed Secret Superstar. The makers have officially announced the release date to be on 14 April 2022. The film is going to clash with Yash-led ‘KGF 2’.

In a recent chat with Indian Express, Aamir Khan spoke about delaying the film and apologizing to the makers of KGF 2. Aamir said, “There are two ways of doing the visual effects — you can do a rush job or you can go for quality work. I didn’t want a rush job, hence I preferred to postpone the film.” Referring to the clash with Sanjay Dutt’s film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the actor stated, “I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Aamir further added, “Before I finalized the date, I profusely apologized to the producer (Vijay Kiragandur), director (Prashanth Neel), and lead man (Yash) of KGF Chapter 2. I wrote to them and explained my predicament. I told them how the lockdown had made matters difficult for all producers. I also explained that a Baisakhi release for my film would be ideal. They understood my viewpoint and were good enough to ask me to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day. I was very touched by their gesture. In fact, I had a long heart-to-heart conversation with Yash who was very supportive of my plan”.

