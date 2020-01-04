Aamir Khan arrives in Himachal Pradesh to shoot a portion of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Saturday reached Himachal Pradesh, to shoot a portion of his upcoming film, "Laal Singh Chaddha", in the state Capital.
4706 reads Mumbai
Aamir Khan arrives in Himachal Pradesh to shoot a portion of his upcoming film Laal Singh ChaddhaAamir Khan arrives in Himachal Pradesh to shoot a portion of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Local residents and passersby rushed to get a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar in Rampur town, around 110km from the city. Aamir obliged fans by taking out time to pose for selfies.

So far, the actor has wrapped up several outdoor schedules for the film, including ones in Chandigarh and other locations in Punjab.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks.

Aamir's film also features Kareena Kapoor and Tamil star Vijay Sethupati, and is slated to open on Christmas this year.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement