Aamir Khan attends, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth-Kiara arrive in style at Ritesh Sidhwani’s birthday bash; PICS

Renwoned producer Ritesh Sidhwani celebrated his birthday on Friday, and the grand bash was attended by many popular stars including Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and others.

Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Aamir Khan
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Aamir Khan (Image credits: Manav Manglani)

Bollywood parties and get-togethers have always garnered the attention of film fanatics and netizens. Many famous stars of contemporary Hindi cinema were spotted arriving together on August 18, Friday night, as they attended the birthday bash of the renowned producer, Ritesh Sidhwani. The filmmaker is currently on a high with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline, including Made In Heaven and Don 3. The grand birthday bash of Sidhwani was attended by many popular stars including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many others.

Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth-Kiara, Ananya arrive at the bash

The Mr. Perfectionist, who is rarely seen at glamorous Bollywood parties, surprised both his fans and paparazzi by arriving at Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash. Aamir Khan, as always, looked handsome in simple, casual outfits, that included a pastel pink linen shirt, which was paired with a black t-shirt, a pair of light blue distressed denim trousers, black shoes, and his statement eyeglasses. Ranveer Singh, who arrived at the event a bit late, looked stylish in a white semi-formal shirt, which he paired with mustard yellow velvet trousers. The talented actor completed his look with a pair of white shoes, and statement sunglasses.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the popular star couple were spotted making a stylish entry together at the party. The actress looked pretty in an off-white floral midi dress. She completed her look with a pair of nude heels and a classic red lips look. Sidharth, on the other hand, opted for a casual blue printed shirt and a pair of black trousers. Ananya Panday, who arrived at the party, opted for a pretty white bodycon dress.

Check out the pictures from Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash, below:

Aamir Khan arrives at the party

Aamir Khan

Ranveer Singh

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Ananya Panday

Karan Johar, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda, and others join

Ritesh Sidhwani's star-studded birthday bash was attended by many other famous celebs from the film industry, including Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her kids, budding actor Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and others were also spotted arriving the party. Popular celeb couples, including Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Sameer Soni and Neelam Kothari, were also seen arriving at the bash.

Check out the pics...

Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with Samir Soni and Neelam Kothari

