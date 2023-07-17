Aamir Khan attends Wimbledon with daughter Ira Khan, sons Junaid and Azad; see PIC

Amidst the excitement of the 2023 Wimbledon finals, the perfectionist of Bollywood, actor Aamir Khan was spotted at the All England Club in London. He was accompanied by his daughter Ira Khan and sons Junaid and Azad. Ira took to Instagram Stories to share a delightful selfie featuring the entire family. In the photo, Ira sat beside Aamir, with Azad on his other side and Junaid by his side, all smiling for the camera. The caption simply included the hashtag Wimbledon and a sticker that read 'Centre court.'

Other celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and Nick Jonas also grace the Wimbledon finals

Aamir Khan was not the only Bollywood celebrity in attendance at the prestigious tennis event. Sonam Kapoor, accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja, also attended the match. Sonam took to Instagram to share her excitement making it a fashionable affair to remember.

Joining the star-studded audience was international pop sensation Nick Jonas, who arrived with his mother-in-law Dr Madhu Chopra.

Ira Khan's Battle with depression and the Agastu Foundation

In recent news, Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, opened up about her personal struggles with depression during an interview. As part of her commitment to mental health support, Ira launched the Agastu Foundation. It is aimed at providing assistance to those in need. Notably, Aamir Khan and his former wife, Reena Dutta, are actively involved as members of the foundation's advisory board.

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, is Aamir's second child. She has an older brother named Junaid. Aamir and Reena ended their marriage in 2002. Subsequently, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and together they have a son named Azad. However, in 2021, Aamir and Kiran made the decision to separate.

Aamir Khan’s work front

In terms of his film career, Aamir Khan's last release was Laal Singh Chaddha. An official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha featured Aamir Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. Aamir also made a special appearance in the film Salaam Venky, starring Kajol and Revathy, released in December 2022. Currently, Aamir has not announced his next project, as he prioritizes spending quality time with his family.

