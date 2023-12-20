Aamir Khan awaits Dunki; Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan congratulate Rajkumar Hirani on 20 years in industry
As Rajkumar Hirani celebrates two decades in the industry, congratulations pour in from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and more. Witness the heartfelt messages!
As the much-awaited release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki draws near, the excitement has reached its zenith with just one day left in the countdown. The film's trailer and songs have received warm acclaim, and promotional activities are in full swing. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, director Rajkumar Hirani marks a milestone by completing 20 glorious years in the film industry.
Bollywood luminaries, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, and Shah Rukh Khan himself, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Rajkumar Hirani on this remarkable achievement.
Bollywood celebrities send their congratulations to Rajkumar Hirani as he marks 20 years in the industry
As the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki approaches, marking his two decades in the film industry, actors who have had the opportunity of working with him express their congratulations. Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video on X (formerly X), featuring messages from various stars. Shah Rukh Khan conveyed, "Hi Raju sir. Wishing you 20 years of happiness and goodness, and 20 years of your cinema completing. We have all grown up watching your movies and loved them, whether it's Munnabhai, PK, and the list goes on and on. Here's to the next 25 years of great cinema-making and teaching the world how to tell lovely stories. God bless you, sir".
Ranbir Kapoor added, "In the film industry, having the privilege to have worked with you, I can vouch that there isn't a better human being—more selfless, nicer, and harder working."
Aamir Khan, one of Hirani's favorites, conveyed, "He is one of my favorite directors. Congratulations, Raju, on completing 20 years. We are all excited to see what magic you and Shah Rukh have created with your upcoming film Dunki. Wishing you all the very best. You will be graced by success as you pursue capability. Lots of love". Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude, stating, "I think the industry has truly been blessed and fortunate to have a filmmaker and storyteller like you."
Take a look:
Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, and Taapsee Pannu, collaborators with the director, poured their hearts out with messages full of warmth and admiration.
