Aamir Khan breaks silence on his next project after Laal Singh Chadha failure; Actor opens up about new look

Aamir Khan is called Mr Perfectionist for a reason. His films might take years to release on the silver screen but they are often loved by the fans and everyone eagerly waits for his next film announcement. After Laal Singh Chadha’s debacle there have been several reports that state the actor is taking a break and will not face the camera for a long time now. Today, when he marked his presence at the trailer launch event of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3, reporters asked him about his next film announcement. The actor finally broke his silence on the same.

Aamir Khan on his next film announcement

Aamir Khan was present along with Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, and other team members of Carry On Jatta 3. Everyone has been observing that Aamir has been sporting long hair and a mustache look which is raising speculations that this can be his look in the next film. Today at the press conference the Rang De Basanti actor was asked to open up about his next project. Answering this question, Aamir said, “Dekhiye aaj to hume sirf Carry On Jatta ki baat karni chahiye. Aap log curious hogaye to main jaldi se jawaab de deta hu. Is waqt maine koi film sign nahi ki hai, is waqt main family ke sath waqt guzarna chah raha hu aur usi me mujhe acha lag raha hai. Kyuki wahi mujhe karna hai abhi. Jab main emotionally ready rahunga film ke liye tab main karunga. Matlab thoda time main family ke sath bitaunga.” When another reporter asked him about the look and quipped that this reminds him of Mangal Pandey, Aamir laughed and said “look kuch nahi hai. Abhi main bas shave nahi kar raha hu aur baalo ko kaat nahi raha hu.”

Check it out:

Aamir Khan dances at the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3

In the video which has come straight from the trailer launch, we can see Aamir Khan grooving to the Punjabi beats of the dhol. It was earlier reported that the actor will be gracing the trailer launch event of Carry On Jatta 3 along with the star cast, Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa. Aamir looked dapper in a dark brown colored short kurta that he paired over dark blue denim and brown boots. His long hair along with a hairband, spectacles, and moustache looks cool. The actor doing the bhangra will surely take you down memory lane and remind you of his character DJ from Rang De Basanti where he played a Punjabi boy.

