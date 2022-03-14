Aamir Khan BUSTS rumours claiming he divorced Kiran Rao due to alleged relationship: There is no one

Aamir Khan has busted rumours behind his separation from ex-wife Kiran Rao. Speaking with a leading news agency, the actor clarified that he and Kiran have not divorced because of his alleged relationship with someone else.

In a conversation with News18, Aamir clarified that his divorce from his first wife Reena Dutta did not happen because of Kiran. The Lagaan actor stated that there was no one in his life when he separated from Reena. He also added that although he knew Kiran, they became friends much later.

Aamir and Kiran parted ways last year after 15 years of togetherness. Soon after they shared the announcement on social media, rumours about Aamir dating someone else started doing the rounds. When asked if his divorce with Kiran is due to him being in any new relationship, the actor outright refuted the claim, and said, “No. There was no one back then, there is no one now."

Last year in July, Aamir and Kiran said in a joint statement, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”

