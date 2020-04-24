Aamir Khan is busy working and son Azad is giving him company as he sits on his shoulders; See Pic

Without any hassles, Aamir's son Azad seems to have found his most comfortable seat in the whole house. Check out the photo below.

seems to be using his lockdown time wisely by working and catching up on some reading. We recently chanced upon a picture of the actor that shows him at home and looks like Aamir was busy contemplating on a colour scheme. In the photo, Aamir's coffee table can be seen scattered with a colour palette brochure and his IPad. Clad in a casual shirt and jeans, Aamir seemed deeply engrossed in work while his son Azad seemed to be wanting to spend time with his dad.

However, the best part of the photo is his son Azad Khan sitting on the actor's shoulders. Without any hassles, Azad seems to have found his most comfortable seat in the whole house. The picture is rather adorable. Aamir's younger son Azad often isn't seen on social media but every time, he steps out with his parents, paps snap him. Also, on a few occasions, Aamir himself has shared cute photos of him on his social media handles.

Check out Aamir Khan's photo below:

Isn't this father-son duo too cute?

Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan which tanked massively at the box office. Since last year he has been shooting for the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha. While Aamir's various looks have given his fans much to rejoice about, his poster with Kareena Kapoor Khan created a stir on the Internet. The film was slated to release in December 2020 but may face delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Writer Atul Kulkarni, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, hinted that Laal Singh Chaddha is likely getting a 2021 release date. "Laal Singh, I think, would release next year now. We were supposed to release in December," he had said.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×