Aamir Khan cancels Ladakh schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha post India & China clash, may shift shoot to Kargil

Post the Indo-China clash at Galwan Valley, tension at the border in Ladakh has been rising. Amid this, Aamir Khan may have reportedly called off the Ladakh schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha. Also, the actor does not want to put crew at risk of COVID 19 & is being cautious.

Over the past few weeks, the tensions between India and China at the borders have been rising post the clash of soldiers at the Galwan Valley where about 20 Indian troopers sacrificed their lives for their country. Amid this, reports have been coming in that has called off the Ladakh shooting schedule of his much awaited Laal Singh Chaddha. The film’s major portion is yet to be shot and due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the shoots had been stalled earlier in March.

Now, as per a report in Mid-Day, Aamir discussed with director Advait Chandan and top officials at Viacom 18 Motion Pictures about the Indo-China situation and hence, may have decided to call off the Ladakh shoot. Aamir and Laal Singh Chaddha production team are considering moving the shoot to Kargil in India, instead of Ladakh amid the rise in tensions at the border between India and China. Not just this, it was reported that Aamir also does not want to put the cast and crew at risk of COVID 19. Hence, the Laal Singh Chaddha shoot has been held off for now.

A source told the daily, “Given the current scenario, shooting in Ladakh is out of the question. So, Aamir, Advait and the top brass at the studio are considering shifting the venue to Kargil. The final call will be taken in the coming weeks.” Further, Ajit Andhare of the studio confirmed the same to the daily. The source also shared that post Aamir’s staff tested positive for Coronavirus, the actor does not want anyone in the crew to be at any risk. The source told the daily, “He (Aamir) also pointed out that some countries that opened up are now experiencing a second wave of the virus. Though a significant portion of the movie remains to be filmed, the creators and the studio have unanimously decided to exercise caution and hold off the shoot for now.”

Meanwhile, Aamir’s staff members recently tested positive for COVID 19, after which the actor released a statement that he and his family are safe but urged everyone to pray for his mom who had to be tested. A day later, Aamir shared the update that his mom too has tested negative for the virus. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is helmed by director Advait Chandan and is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It was scheduled to release on Christmas 2021. However, reports are in that it may have been postponed to 2021.

Share your comment ×