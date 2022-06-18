Aamir Khan celebrates 21 years of Lagaan with director Ashutosh Gowariker and team at his residence; VIDEO

Aamir Khan's film Lagaan completed 21 years on Thursday and the superstar celebrated the big day by hosting a party at his residence. 'Lagaan', which was released on June 15, 2001, is one of the most successful films made in Indian cinema. It is one of the three Indian films to be nominated for the Oscars and Academy back then. Aamir Khan Productions shared a video on its official social media handle in which the ‘Lagaan’ team including Ashutosh Gowariker, Pradeep Rawat, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Akhilendra Mishra, and Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay were seen interacting with each other. The video played the song 'Chale Chalo' from the film in the background.

'Lagaan' holds a sentimental value for Aamir Khan and the entire team. Back in 2021, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the star conducted a virtual gathering to commemorate the 20 years of its release. But this time, the entire star cast came together to celebrate the evergreen film. Gracy Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Rajendranath Zutshi, Raja Awasthi, Suhasini Mulay, and Amin Gazi were among others who marked their presence at the personal gathering. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra were also seen having fun at the gathering.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, 'Lagaan' was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. It was the third film from the country to be nominated in the category after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay! (1988).

For the unversed, Lagaan is a tale set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. It follows the story of Bhuvan (Aamir), a villager from Champaner, Gujarat, who is challenged by an arrogant British officer, played by Paul Blackthorne, to a game of cricket, as a wager to avoid paying the taxes (lagaan) they owe.