Aamir Khan celebrates 4 years of Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar with a special post: Dreams do come true

Aamir Khan is one of the actors who are known for giving some of the most iconic films ever. From movies like Sarfarosh to PK, Dangal, Taare Zameen Par etc, all his movies have been a league apart and he has managed to won millions of hearts with his line of work. Among these, his 2017 release Secret Superstar enjoys a massive fan following. Also starring Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in the lead, the movie was a musical drama and turned out to be a box office hit.

And now as Secret Superstar completes 4 years of the release today, Aamir Khan has taken to social media to celebrate the big day. Taking to Instagram, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist shared the poster of the Advait Chandan directorial featuring Zaira. In the poster, the young actress was seen dressed in a school dress and was seen walking on a bridge. The movie came with a tag line – “Dream dekhna toh basic hota hai”. Aamir captioned the post as, “Dreams do come true! You just got to believe in them. 4 years of #SecretSuperstar!”

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s post:

To note, Secret Superstar happens to be one of Zaira’s most talked about film. While the actress had made her debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, she decided to quit the showbiz industry in 2019. Zaira wrote, “This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of 'imaan' (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my 'imaan', my relationship with my religion was threatened”.

