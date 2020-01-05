Aamir Khan channels Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump look as he shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha in Himachal

The 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor is expected to make a comeback with his next film Laal Singh Chaddha and is currently in the hilly region of Himachal shooting for the same.

The actor jetted off to the hills recently and as per reports is shooting in a small town named Rampur. Thanks to Mr. Perfectionist's fan clubs, we got a sneak peek of the actor in between takes.

In the photos, Aamir was snapped in the midst of a scene. Channeling his inner Tom Hanks for the role, Aamir's beard, hair and moustache definitely steal the show. Donning a navy blue T-shirt, grey track pants and a white cap, the actor can be seen in motion walking towards the camera.

The '3 Idiots' actor was last seen in Kolkata shooting for the film. For his part, Aamir has grown out his beard exactly like how Tom Hanks sported in the original film. Joining Aamir is Kareena Kapoor Khan, however, we are yet to know the details of what would Kareena's look or looks in the film be like. Another star who will be featuring in the film is 'Super Deluxe' sensation Vijay Sethupati.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir himself and directed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. What are your thoughts on Aamir's look? Let us know in the comments below.

