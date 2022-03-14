Aamir Khan chats with media on 57th birthday, talks about accepting his flaws and rectifying it

Aamir Khan is clocking another year round the sun and has plenty to look forward to. The actor is aiming for an August release for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film has been delayed massively due to the pandemic but Aamir is hopeful that he will deliver a good film in August this year. As is Aamir's birthday tradition, the actor took out time from his schedule to sit and interact with the media who had gathered outside his residence.

When asked about his family wishing him on his special day, Aamir revealed, "My kids were the first to wish me on the birthday. Am waiting to see what Azad gifts me. He is in the school right now, so once am back home, I shall get it." The actor also spoke about how the last two years changed his perspective.

He said, "During Covid-19, I got a lot of time to think. It showed us how fragile life is. And then, I realised that time is the most important thing in life. We all have to die, so we need to make optimum utilization of time. Now, my intent is to respect time and be with people I love, people who love me. I want to pay attention to the audience, media, fans and family."

Aamir also added, "I never shy away from accepting my flaws and rectifying them. Life is a journey and every day is a safar. You may or may not reach the destination, but its about living through the journey."

The actor had a sit-down chat with the media after almost two years. Acknowledging the same, he said, "I couldn't meet the media due to Covid-19. Things are not 100 per cent fine, but it's a lot better now,"

Giving an update on the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir said, "I hope, we release on 11 August. We have got enough time to complete the film. We are trying to make a good film. I have done my best for Laal Singh Chaddha." The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Here's wishing Aamir good luck and a very happy birthday!

