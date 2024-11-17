Aamir Khan claims taking ‘joint therapy’ with daughter Ira Khan to work on issues between them: ‘She pushed me down…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health issues.

Aamir Khan is an Indian actor and producer who has often openly spoken about mental health issues and extended his support to those going through tough times. In several old interviews, Mr. Perfectionist spoke about his daughter Ira Khan dealing with depression and how she is now helping others to overcome the phase. But recently, he also admitted to seeking therapy for their own relationship.

While talking to Dr. Vivek Murthy for Netflix India, Aamir Khan admitted how joint therapy with his daughter Ira Khan has helped him. The PK actor stated that it was his daughter who pushed him down that path and after seeing the positive effects it had on him, he would strongly recommend therapy to anyone who feels the need for it.

“In fact, Ira and I also have started joint therapy,” the Laapataa Ladies producer stated adding that the two of them go to a therapist for their own relationship. “To work on how to make that better and issues which have been there for over the years,” Aamir stated.

Well, the Khans are not the only celebs in the industry who are seeking professional help to deal with their life issues. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor revealed taking therapy when he was going through a rough phase.

The Singham Again actor told us, “I started doing therapy and somewhere I realized that I have to start loving myself again. I need to start taking care of myself again. And sometimes going outwards is not the answer. You have to go inwards. Sometimes, when you go on a film set and you are roaming around and living, you are looking for external validation.”

Kapoor added, “I needed to go into myself. I really wanted to know why there are so many things I haven't dealt with, whether it is loss or rejection or not wanting to deal with things.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

