Aamir Khan clicked outside ex-wife Reena Dutta’s house in casual attire; See PICS

Aamir Khan is one of the top actors in Bollywood. He is called Mr Perfectioninst for a reason. His choice of movies and his acting skills are highly appreciated in every movie. Fans are eagerly awaiting his next release Laal Singh Chaddha that has been getting pushed for a long time now. The actor recently celebrated his birthday and spoke about his failed marriages. He revealed how he took his closed one for granted and focussed only on work. Well, the actor today was spotted in the city in his casual avatar as he arrived at his first wife Reena Dutta’s house.

In the picture, we can see Aamir Khan wearing a grey full sleeves tee that he paired with black ankle-length pants. The actor looked quite simple as he wore his geeky glasses and also wore grey coloured flip flops. Aamir reportedly came to his first wife Reena Dutta’s house and made sure to step out of his car and come ahead and pose for the paps. He even smiled and greeted the paps before entering inside.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo has been shooting for the film even before she was pregnant with Jeh. This film will mark the third collaboration of Aamir and Kareena. Apart from these two stars, South sensation Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

