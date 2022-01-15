Aamir Khan comes on board as producer for ex wife Kiran Rao's directorial comeback film?

2021 came with the biggest heartbreak for fans of Aamir Khan as the superstar announced a divorce from Kiran Rao. The two had released a joint statement and announced the separation and had even mentioned remaining friends and collaborators despite it. While during the Laal Singh Chaddha shooting, the two continued to work together behind the scenes despite the divorce announcement, it now looks like they will continue to work together professionally for a long. We say this as a recent report by national daily claims that Aamir has come on board as producer of Kiran's comeback directorial film.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Kiran finally zeroed in on a script for her next directorial venture, 12 years after her debut in Dhobi Ghat. The film reportedly happens to be a mass entertainer and as per the daily's report, the shoot has also kicked off in Pune on January 8. The report claimed that Aamir Khan loved the script shared by Kiran and immediately came on board as a producer. Reportedly, Kiran's comeback directorial will star Jamtara fame Sparsh Srivastava and Qurbaan Hua's Pratibha Ranta and Peshwa Bajirao fame Nitanshi Goel.

A source told the daily, "Kiran's next is a massy entertainer. Aamir loved the script when she narrated it to him and instantly agreed to come on board as producer. The two continue to remain friends and collaborators after their divorce." The report also added that Kiran's directorial is written by Biplab Goswami, the screenplay is by Sneha Desai and the music will be Ram Sampath with Amitabh Bhattacharya as lyricist. It also added that the shoot will reportedly go on till January 20 with proper COVID 19 guidelines in place. Post it, the shoot will resume after a few weeks of break and the report claimed that Kiran wishes to finish it off by April.



Meanwhile, Aamir and Kiran continued to work together on Laal Singh Chaddha after the divorce announcement and several videos of the two hanging out with the locales in Ladakh had gone viral last year. Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir's ambitious project that is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Baisakhi 2022.

