Aamir Khan condoles Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise; Says ‘Indian Cinema has lost one of its leading lights’

Post the unfortunate demise of Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, Aamir Khan shared a heartfelt post for the late actor

The year 2020 is just getting worse for the showbiz world. After losing some of the brightest stars of the entertainment industry, the industry lost another star as Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last on November 15. He breathed his last at the age of 85 after suffering from Covid encephalopathy in Kolkata. Soumitra’s demise came as a major jolt for the showbiz world and several celebs from Bollywood have condoled the legendary actor’s demise. Joining them, has also paid heartfelt condolence to the senior actor.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Aamir stated that Indian Cinema has lost a leading star. The Thugs of Hindostan actor also added that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner’s work will continue to bring joy to the audience and people around. “Indian Cinema has lost one of its leading lights. My heartfelt condolences to Soumitraji’s family, and to all his fans. His work will continue to bring joy to all of us. RIP Shri Soumitra Chatterjee” Aamir tweeted along with a folded hands emoticon.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s tweet condoling Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise:

Indian Cinema has lost one of its leading lights. My heartfelt condolences to Soumitraji’s family, and to all his fans. His work will continue to bring joy to all of us.

RIP Shri Soumitra Chatterjee — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 16, 2020

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan also paid a tribute to Soumitra Chatterjee and shared a pic of himself interacting with the late actor on Twitter. In the caption, the senior actor wrote, “Soumitra Chatterjee .. an iconic legend .. one of the mightiest pillars of the Film Industry, .. has fallen .. a gentle soul and abundant talent .. last met him at the IFFI in Kolkata .. Prayers ..”

